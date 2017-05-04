At the OLC Innovate Conference held April 5-7, there will be a series of engaging hands-on workshops aimed at fostering organic interactions and collaborative cross-disciplinary problem solving. With the theme of "Education Reimagined," OLC (Online Learning Consortium) and MERLOT (Multimedia Education Resource for Learning and Online Teaching) are joining together to challenge teaching and learning paradigms, reimagine the learning experience, and ideate on how disruptions in education today will shape the innovative classroom of tomorrow.

TTU Worldwide eLearning has purchased a group unlimited license for the conference and you can participate virtually, for free, from your desk. This virtual conference registration is limited to TTU faculty/staff/GA/TA/GPTIs. You can register using these instructions (eRaider protected) or contact Worldwide eLearning for assistance.

Almost 100 of the sessions will be streamed, covering topics in the several different tracks.

If you have any questions about OLC Innovate or the virtual conference, there is an extensive FAQ specifically for virtual attendees. And, as always, you can contact Worldwide eLearning at (806) 742-7227 or elearning@ttu.edu.