Summary: On Saturday, April 1st, join the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, and the Roots Music Institute for Ye Carnevale of Fooles, a street festival and evening dance! Live music and dance, jugglers and mimes, street trucks, fun, and much more! All ages, family friendly, free admission. Featured VMC ensembles: Afternoon (from 3pm): Celtic Ensemble | Bal-folk TTU (French folk)| Early Music Estampie Band (medieval)| Balkan Ensemble | Tango Ensemble | Mariachi Los Matadores Evening (from 7pm): OPEN DANCE: Bal-folk TTU | Hub City Contra (American old-time) Schedule Time Ice House

3-3:30 Celtic/Bal-folk 3:30-3:45 Brothers Grimm & Fiddlers

3:45-4:15 Early Music 4:15-4:30 Bal-folk

4:30-5:00 Balkan 5:00-5:15 Tech Irish Set-Dancers

5:15-5:45 Tango 5:45-6:00

6:00-6:30 Mariachi 6:30-6:45

7:00-9:00 Evening set: Bal-folk / Contra More information: christopher.smith@ttu.edu 806 438 5067 | roger.landes@ttu.edu Facebook “Event”: https://www.facebook.com/events/268690820243238/ Posted:

3/31/2017



Originator:

CHRISTOPHER J Smith



Email:

christopher.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/1/2017



Location:

Louise Hopkins Underwood for the Center of the Arts



Arts & Entertainment

