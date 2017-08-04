Calling all Texas Tech Students, join the Landmark for a Hackathon on April 8, 2017. We want your help to design a Folsom Era tool shaft. Your design must be drawn in a CAD program and submitted by 2:00pm. No experience is required. Assistance will be provided to those unfamiliar with CAD 3D drawing. The winning design will be 3D printed and displayed at the Landmark. Click this link to register your team: https://goo.gl/forms/XnNJ6B13Ju1OmVew2





Participation is free, but you must be registered in advance. We recommend having 3-4 team members, but daring individuals are welcome to compete alone.





The Hackathon is from 10:00am ­ 2:00pm, your team must be signed in by 10am so don¹t be late!

Lunch will be provided (for free).





Contact us if you have any questions: 806-742-1116 or landmark.education@ttu.edu





Driving directions can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/lll/location.html