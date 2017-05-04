Transfer of Skills from Academia to Industry — Friday, April 7 — 2-3 p.m.

Join us in the Graduate Center for a workshop on how to transfer your academic skills to an industry career presented by Dr. Nicole Noble, University Career Center counselor. Designed for graduate students, this workshop will help you

• Identify transferable skills from academic experiences to industry positions

• Gain information concerning employers' preferences on employee skill sets

• Demonstrate ability to articulate transferable skills

The Graduate Center is in the west side (President's side) basement of the Administration Building. For directions, see http://www.depts.ttu.edu/gradcenter/directions/index.php. You will need to swipe your student ID to enter.





Distance graduate students may view a livestream of both Interviews: Behavioral Interview Questions (3/6) and Interviewing and Nonverbal Behavior (3/8) via TTU's Lync/Skype for Business at https://meet.ttu.edu/nicole.noble/9C1THVXZ or call in for audio only at (855) 834-4888 and enter 60134673 when asked for the conference ID. To schedule a CV or résumé critique, distance graduate students should contact Dr. Noble.





You can find more career resources for graduate students on the UCC website. On-site and online students can contact Dr. Noble for more information about this event or other University Career Center (UCC) services for graduate students.





Upcoming Career Workshops for Graduate Students

Spring 2017

Graduate Center Commons



