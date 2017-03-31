Looking for a Summer job? Come to one of our info sessions offered this to learn more about what you can do to become part of the Summer 2017 OCE and IDEAL camp counselor team. We host many camps throughout the summer so our schedule is flexible. All of our camps are held here on campus and we will cover your room and board, plus this is a PAID position!! The best thing about working for one of our camps is the impact on the youth you will make in such a short time. To be eligible to apply, you MUST come to one of the following info sessions:

April 4 – 5pm-7pm MCOM 266

April 5 – 2pm-3pm MCOM 273

Hope to see you there, if you have any questions until then please feel free to contact our office at (806) 742-2420 or (806) 724-7017