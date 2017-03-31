- The ModernThink Higher Education Insight Survey measures the extent to which employees are involved and engaged in the university and the quality of the workplace experience.
- 600 full-time employees have been randomly selected to participate in the survey that will take approximately 20 minutes to complete.
- The survey is open from March 13, 2017 through April 7, 2017.
- The initial email was delivered the weekend of March 11th and you will receive reminders to participate each Saturday.
- Be on the lookout for emails either in your Inbox or possibly in your Junk Mail from ModernThink.
YOU can be the difference in making Texas Tech University a Great Place to Work.
For additional information, please visit The Chronicle’s Great Colleges to Work For website, http://chroniclegreatcolleges.com.
If you have questions, please contact Candice Rice at candice.rice@ttu.edu or 806-742-3851.