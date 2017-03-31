The ModernThink Higher Education Insight Survey measures the extent to which employees are involved and engaged in the university and the quality of the workplace experience.

600 full-time employees have been randomly selected to participate in the survey that will take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

The survey is open from March 13, 2017 through April 7, 2017.

The initial email was delivered the weekend of March 11th and you will receive reminders to participate each Saturday.

Be on the lookout for emails either in your Inbox or possibly in your Junk Mail from ModernThink.

YOU can be the difference in making Texas Tech University a Great Place to Work.

For additional information, please visit The Chronicle’s Great Colleges to Work For website, http://chroniclegreatcolleges.com.

If you have questions, please contact Candice Rice at candice.rice@ttu.edu or 806-742-3851.