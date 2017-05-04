You are invited to a light lunch and a couple of great talks next Wednesday, April 5th at 12:30 in 201. Our two speakers for the final event of Spring Semester will be Dr. Michael Borshuk, present "From Creative Music to New Formations: On Black Music and Models of Political Engagement" and Taryn Gilbert, who will discuss "Bessie Smith and Nina Simone’s Revolutionary Blues: Female Voices, Female Power within Black Politics."

Don’t forget to mark your calendar (and spread the word) for the Literature, Social Justice and Environment Spring Roundtable: “You Can’t Drink Oil: Social Justice, Native Lands, Standing Rock” at 7:00 p.m. April 19 in English 001. Guest speakers will be Barry Lopez, Toni Jensen, and Alex Pearl. All LSJE Roundtables are free and open to the public.

Here’s what we have lined up for the Fall semester of 2017:

FALL 2017 LSJE LUNCHTIME SPEAKERS SERIES

9/6 Daniel de Paula Valentim Hutchins/Apryl Lewis

10/4 Ben Rogerson/grad student to be announced

11/1 Roger McNamara on Postcolonial Science Fiction/MaryAnn Widerburg



