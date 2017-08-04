The Kinesiology and Sport Management Departmental Student Ambassadors would like to invite you to join us for the First Annual Exercise is Medicine 5k and 1k Fun Run//Walk and Exercise, Health, and Wellness Information Fair on Saturday, April 8th. The 5k and 1k Fun Run/Walk will start at 9am with check-in starting at 8am and the Information Fair will run from 9am-1pm. The event will take place around Memorial Circle with registration on the North side of the Administration Building and FREE inflatable obstacle courses and games for kids in the Engineering key. The Information Fair and inflatables are FREE and the 5k/1k Fun Run/Walk is $25 for students and $35 for non-students. Come out and join the fun as the local community learns about why exercise, even just as little as 30 minutes a day, is so important to their health! Please follow the link below to register for the Fun Run or just show up to enjoy the inflatables and gain important information on exercise and your health. If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Chad Smith (chad.w.smith@ttu.edu). Let’s Get Moving!



http://bit.ly/2nhyQaH

