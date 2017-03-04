TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Research Talk on Leadership in the Newsroom TODAY (Mon. 4/3) at 3:00
On Monday April 3, Dr. Cristóbal Benavides of the Universidad de los Andes (Chile) will discuss “Translating Vision into Reality: Leadership in the Newsroom” 3:00-4:00 p.m in Media & Comm 156. A reception will follow in the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication located in Media & Comm 263 (both rooms are in the classroom building, not the tower).
4/3/2017

Kenton Wilkinson

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Media and Communication

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/3/2017

CoMC 156

