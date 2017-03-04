On Monday April 3, Dr. Cristóbal Benavides of the Universidad de los Andes (Chile) will discuss “Translating Vision into Reality: Leadership in the Newsroom” 3:00-4:00 p.m in Media & Comm 156. A reception will follow in the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication located in Media & Comm 263 (both rooms are in the classroom building, not the tower).