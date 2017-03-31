The Writing Fellows Program at Texas Tech University is recruiting prospective Fellows for the 2017/2018 academic year. Writing Fellows are liaisons between professors and their students. They are also students who care about successful academic writing. The program allows undergraduate Fellows to interact with other undergraduates in the classroom as they work in small groups on various writing tasks. ENGL 3360, which is offered only in the fall, prepares students to become Fellows as it focuses on voice, style, syntax, audience, and many other concepts of composition pedagogy.



If you're interested in learning more, please contact the coordinator, Dr. Kathleen Gillis at kathleen.gillis.ttu.edu or (806) 834-7219.