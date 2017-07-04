|
On behalf of the Graduate Society of Applied Linguistics the Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures (CMLL) Department at Texas Tech University is pleased to announce the 6th annual Conference on Applied Linguistics and Intercultural Communication in Higher Education (CALICHE) on April 7th. This conference is an opportunity to hear about recent and ongoing research. We hope you will attend. Food will be provided.
|Posted:
4/5/2017
Originator:
Camille Dos Santos
Email:
camille.vilela@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2017
Location:
Foreign Language Building - Qualia Room (basement)
Categories