On behalf of the Graduate Society of Applied Linguistics the Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures (CMLL) Department at Texas Tech University is pleased to announce the 6th annual Conference on Applied Linguistics and Intercultural Communication in Higher Education ( CALICHE ) on April 7th. This conference is an opportunity to hear about recent and ongoing research. We hope you will attend. Food will be provided.

Posted:

4/5/2017



Originator:

Camille Dos Santos



Email:

camille.vilela@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2017



Location:

Foreign Language Building - Qualia Room (basement)



