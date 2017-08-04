|
The South Asian Student Association (SASA) and Tech Kahaani present the 10th Annual Holi Festival of Colors and Tech Riyaaz Cultural Dance Showcase. The Festival of Colors is where family and friends throw colored powders at each other to celebrate the coming of spring. This event includes cultural dance performances, music, free Indian food and official Holi t-shirts.
Click on this link for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/282012032212691/?active_tab=discussion
This event is free and open to TTU students, staff, faculty, and the Lubbock community.
Disclaimer: Children and adults with strong allergies or breathing problems should be aware that the color powder used is a super-fine powder.
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
|Posted:
4/2/2017
Originator:
Simran Singh
Email:
simran.singh@ttuhsc.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/8/2017
Location:
Urbanovsky Park
Categories