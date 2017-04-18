TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Participants Needed for Child Video Conversation Project! $30

You may be eligible to participate in the project if:

 

-You are a mother of a 3- to 5-year-old child     

-You and your child are English speaking     

-Your child does not have severe emotional or cognitive disabilities

-You are older than 18 years old

 

You and your child will be asked to visit us at a convenient time. Your child will watch short video clips and take a cognitive-developmental test. You will complete some surveys. It will take about two hours. You will receive $30 and your child will receive a small trinket. 

 
For more information, you may contact the following: 

 

Dr. Yoojin Chae at yoojin.chae@ttu.edu

Ivette Noriega at ivette.noriega@ttu.edu (graduate student assistant)

Jennifer Harris at jennifer.k.harris@ttu.edu (graduate student assistant)

 

 

 You may also call 806-834-2660 for more information on this project.  

This study has been approved by the IRB at Texas Tech University
4/18/2017

ISH Noriega

ivette.noriega@ttu.edu

Human Develop and Family Studies


