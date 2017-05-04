Young adult smokers aged 18-25 are needed for an anti-tobacco video advertising study

Smokers are needed for a study about anti-tobacco ads being conducted in the Center for Communication Research. You will view ads and be asked about your attitudes toward the ads. We will also be recording some of your bodily responses. This will involve the placement of sensors on your palm, forearms, and left side of your face. Some of the ads will contain potentially disturbing images. The session will last about an hour and a half. You will be paid $40 cash for your participation.

Please email Ashley Churchill at ashley.churchill@ttu.edu if you are interested in scheduling a time to participate.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.