The Texas Tech School of Banking, which was first established in 1973, provides future leaders in the financial services industry with the skills, tools and perspective necessary to advance their careers and help their banks prosper. The program is designed to enable participants to understand the big picture of the rapidly changing financial services industry. Program graduates will have up-to-date knowledge of all major areas of banking, a fresh network of colleagues, and will be equipped to anticipate and respond to changes in this dynamic industry. The School of Banking is led in a group-live format and covers a wide variety of topics such as investment portfolio fundamentals, risk management, bank regulations, pricing strategies, and real-world cases and simulations.

Follow the link for registration and details: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/about/finance/bankschool/index.php