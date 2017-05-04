- Note: early registration is now open and will end April 7. All late lunch payments between April 7-21 will increase to $25 students/$35 non-students.
Registration is required for all presenters and participants (students and non-students) and includes access to all sessions and guest speaker presentations. Early registration ends April 7th.
We will kick-off the conference on Thursday, April 20th with a pre-conference evening event
featuring a screening of the film "Women in Politics" by MAKERS, in the Escondido Theatre, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm. The all-day conference panel and keynote sessions on Friday, April 21st, will be held in the Student Union Building (upper level). Room assignments and the conference program will be available online as the final call for proposals are reviewed.
For faculty wishing to have students attend a session and/or keynote speaker for FREE, we will provide proof of attendance but the student needs to check in and register (FREE) at the registration table.
For visitors without TTU parking credentials, enter off of University and 15th Street for directions from the traffic kiosk to the nearest pay-to-park lot. The traffic kiosk attendant will give directions to the Student Union Bldg.
The Women's Studies Program is part of the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement. For more information and the complete conference program visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_2017.php
CONTACT:
Women’s Studies Program, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or womens.studies@ttu.edu
or Tricia Earl, Unit Coordinator/Advisor, Women's Studies Program, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu