Women's Studies Program at Texas Tech University has hosted a conference on the advancement of women in higher education. This year's conference is part of a day-long celebration of years of academic excellence provided by the Women’s Studies Program at Texas Tech University.



The Conference, April 21, will be conducted in meeting rooms on the upper level of the Student Union Building, including the Matador room where former congresswoman Pat Schroeder, our keynote speaker, will make her public address at 1p. This conference is a very special occasion to expand regional, national and international research in Women's Studies and related fields of scholarship. Through various keynote speakers and guest scholars our participants have found a place to network and support women faculty, staff, and students and all interested members of the University and surrounding communities.



Since 1984, when the First All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Academia was held, over 40 guest scholars and activist have spoken on this campus as keynote speakers. Guest scholars have included a Chief Nurse and Colonel in the US Army Reserves,

About the Conference The conference will kick-off with aThursday, April 20 and continue on Friday, April 21 with simultaneous panel sessions conducted throughout the day and including the keynote speaker.

Registration Attendance is FREE of charge to attend one or more panel and keynote sessions. All participants must register.



Registration is FREE but if you would like to join us for our luncheon the cost is $15 students/$25 non-students. Note: early registration is now open and will end April 7. All late lunch payments between April 7-21 will increase to $25 students/$35 non-students. Registration is required for all presenters and participants (students and non-students) and includes access to all sessions and guest speaker presentations. Early registration ends April 7th.

Schedule We will kick-off the conference on Thursday, April 20th with a



For faculty wishing to have students attend a session and/or keynote speaker for FREE, we will provide proof of attendance but the student needs to check in and register (FREE) at the registration table.



For visitors without TTU parking credentials, enter off of University and 15th Street for directions from the traffic kiosk to the nearest pay-to-park lot. The traffic kiosk attendant will give directions to the Student Union Bldg.



The Women's Studies Program is part of the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement. For more information and the complete conference program visit:



