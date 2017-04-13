Coming from the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the School of Music, and the Roots Music Institute, a monthly "Second Thursday," dance in Euro-French folk styles, 5-7pm at the Texas Tech University Creative Movement Studio on the TTU campus (southwest corner of Akron and Glenna Goodacre).

BalFolk TTU musicians and dancers will provide a friendly, open-access introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassienne, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

Friendly on-the-fly instruction offered, no partner necessary. Featuring musicians of RattleSkull and the TTU Vernacular Music Center (VMC) (hurdy gurdy. bagpipes, accordion, fiddle, flute, etc.). No free, live music, and fun for all.

With thanks to the Department of Dance within the School of Theatre and Dance. Dance majors & minors especially welcome and invited to attend.

Venez à notre Bal!