Get ready to Let It Rock with friends at Raider City Limits! TAB and TTU Rec Sports are thrilled to present the Singer/Songwriter winner Justice Miller opening for headliner Kevin Rudolf!! Come out and enjoy FREE food, T-shirts, games and more on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 6:00pm at Urbanovsky Park!

KEVIN RUDOLF, known for his hit singles “Let It Rock” ft Lil Wayne, “I Made It,” and “Welcome to the World” will be the headliner for RCL!

