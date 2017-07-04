Make sure to grab your friends and head over to Urbanovsky Park at 6:00pm today for RAIDER CITY LIMITS!!!! TAB and TTU Rec Sports are overjoyed to present headliner KEVIN RUDOLF to ‘Let It Rock’! A great evening filled with FREE food, T-shirts (with Student ID), games and more.

Opening act will be the Singer/Songwriter winner, Justice Miller! Come out and support your fellow Red Raider and get ready for headliner KEVIN RUDOLF!!!

Kevin Rudolf has hit singles like “Let It Rock” ft Lil Wayne, “I Made It,” and “Welcome to the World”, so join us and have a Rockin’ Friday night!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board

