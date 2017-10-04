



Though we believe that are very few, if any, Windows Vista systems still in use on campus, please begin reviewing institutional and personally-owned computer systems and upgrading equipment running Windows Vista as soon as possible. All Windows Vista systems must be upgraded prior to April 11, 2017 to remain in compliance. Information about obtaining Windows for departmental systems is available at



If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your department's local IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted: 4/10/2017

4/10/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





