You can run for the following positions:

President

Secretary/Treasurer

Marketing Director

Corporate Communications

Project Manager

SORC Representative

External Vice President

Fundraising Chair

Our constitution, which contains descriptions of the corresponding duties for each position, can be found by clicking here. If you intend to run for a position, please send me an email at autumn.hall@ttu.edu containing your name, major, classification, and what position you are running for by Friday, April 14th at 11:59PM.

