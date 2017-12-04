You can run for the following positions:
- President
- Secretary/Treasurer
- Marketing Director
- Corporate Communications
- Project Manager
- SORC Representative
- External Vice President
- Fundraising Chair
Our constitution, which contains descriptions of the corresponding duties for each position, can be found by clicking here. If you intend to run for a position, please send me an email at autumn.hall@ttu.edu containing your name, major, classification, and what position you are running for by Friday, April 14th at 11:59PM.
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.