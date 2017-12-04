TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Become an Officer in an Engineering Org!
You can run for the following positions:
  • President
  • Secretary/Treasurer
  • Marketing Director
  • Corporate Communications
  • Project Manager
  • SORC Representative
  • External Vice President
  • Fundraising Chair

Our constitution, which contains descriptions of the corresponding duties for each position, can be found by clicking here. If you intend to run for a position, please send me an email at autumn.hall@ttu.edu containing your name, major, classification, and what position you are running for by Friday, April 14th at 11:59PM.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
4/12/2017

Originator:
Autumn Hall

Email:
autumn.hall@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


