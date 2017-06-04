The April edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-april-2017.pdf Included in this issue:: Information about Summer ePAF Classes and Refresher

Introduction to AFISM's new knowledge base

Training News

Review of RPT_EARN_01 Fringe Estimate for Overloads Report Link to AFISM Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism Link to AFISM Training Website: http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training Posted:

4/6/2017



Originator:

Jill Lindsey



Email:

jill.lindsey@ttu.edu



Department:

Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt





Categories

Banner News and Tips for Employees

