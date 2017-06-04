The April edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-april-2017.pdf
Included in this issue::
- Information about Summer ePAF Classes and Refresher
- Introduction to AFISM's new knowledge base
- Training News
- Review of RPT_EARN_01 Fringe Estimate for Overloads Report
