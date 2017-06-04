TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's Newsletter is Published

The April edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-april-2017.pdf

Included in this issue::

  • Information about Summer ePAF Classes and Refresher
  • Introduction to AFISM's new knowledge base
  • Training News
  • Review of RPT_EARN_01 Fringe Estimate for Overloads Report

Link to AFISM Website:  http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:  http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training 

 

 
Posted:
4/6/2017

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


