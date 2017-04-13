Global Perspectives Film Series featuring No Más Bebés on Thursday, April 13, 2017.



The Office of Global Health (OGH) at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-- 3601 4th Street, invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



Free snacks will be provided!



Date: Thursday, April 13, 2017

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Academic Classroom Building Room 240



No Más Bebés tells the story of a little-known but landmark civil rights case, Madrigal v. Quilligan. In 1975 a small group of immigrant women sued county doctors, the state, and the U.S. government after they were sterilized while giving birth at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Led by an intrepid, 26-year-old Chicana lawyer and armed with hospital records secretly gathered by a whistle-blowing young doctor, the mothers faced public exposure and stood up to powerful institutions in the name of justice.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.



This film will be screened at the Lubbock campus only but may be checked out for viewing by faculty, staff, and students at our other TTUHSC campuses.



For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/globalhealth/movieseries.aspx.





Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/13/2017



Location:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-- 3601 4th Street, Room 240 of the Academic Classroom Building



