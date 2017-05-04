TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech Student Loyalty Council thanking Faculty and Staff
The Texas Tech Student Loyalty Council will be out in the Free Speech Area signing thank you cards to our faculty and staff for their talent, dedication and legacy. We'll have treats to give away in exchange for signing thank you post cards and we'll have giant jenga with chances to win gift cards! Please come join us today!
4/5/2017

Zachary Pena

zachary.m.pena@ttu.edu

TTUS Institutional Advancement

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2017

Free Speech Area

