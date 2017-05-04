|
The Texas Tech Student Loyalty Council will be out in the Free Speech Area signing thank you cards to our faculty and staff for their talent, dedication and legacy. We'll have treats to give away in exchange for signing thank you post cards and we'll have giant jenga with chances to win gift cards! Please come join us today!
4/5/2017
Zachary Pena
zachary.m.pena@ttu.edu
TTUS Institutional Advancement
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2017
Free Speech Area
