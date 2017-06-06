|
Sport Management Majors: If you are interested in a summer internship, now is the time to register for SPMT 4076. You can go home for the summer, do an internship, possibly get paid, and receive 3 hours or 6 hours of credit. Students are responsible for finding their internships. You must be a senior and a sport management major. A staggering 95% of employers say that a candidate's experience is a factor in hiring decisions. Take you career plans for a test drive and do an internship!
|Posted:
4/5/2017
Originator:
Donna Torres
Email:
donna.torres@ttu.edu
Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 6/6/2017
Location:
Kinesiology and Sport Management
Categories