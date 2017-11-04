Join us for Texas Tech University Climate Science Center's popular event, "Science by the Glass," tomorrow, April 11th at 6:00PM!

ATTN: Our SBTG event location has changed to Back 40 Grill located at 5214 98th Street. There will be a 5PM happy hour followed by a fascinating talk at 6PM by Dr. Natasja van Gestel. The title of her discussion will be, "Tails from Antarctica: Effects of Warming on Antarctic Life."

Science by the Glass events are informal discussions that bring together members of the community with TTU faculty and students to discuss topics related to science, climate, and society.

This event is free and open to anyone in the Lubbock community, so come on out and spread the word.