Anatomy of Autonomy

Marissa Matthies

MFA Thesis Exhibition





Anatomy

| uh-nat-uh-mee |

2. a study of the structure or internal workings of something

Autonomy

| aw-ton-uh-mee |

2. freedom from external control or influence; independence.





April First Friday Art Trail

6 – 9 PM | Friday, April 7, 2017

Free and open to the public.





Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Anatomy of Autonomy an exhibition by Marissa Matthies at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the April 2017 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibit will be on view from 6 -9 PM, Friday, April 7, 2017 and by appointment through Sunday April 23, 2017. The exhibition is free and open to the public.





Anatomy of Autonomy is an exhibition that explores the issues of health, consent, and identity through a series autobiographical artworks based on two main events in the artist's life. While deeply personal artworks, they bridge the artist's own experiences with larger issues of healing in art. Matthies notes that some of the pieces may be triggers for some, they are meant to bring an often hidden topic, like consent and sexual assault, out of the shadows and into the public sphere in order to heal. The works are delicate and feminine at first glance, as the artist utilizes traditional methods with nontraditional materials. The artist then subverts the traditional norms expected from such methods in part showing her rejection of healing as a solely personal issue – instead it is made public, shared, and communal to showcase the very nature of human resilience and our mutual need for understanding and empathy.





Marissa Matthies is a Lubbock native and this May she will graduate with her Master's of Fine Arts Degree in Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing from Texas Tech University. Following graduation, she aims to pursue a medical degree and blend her knowledge of the arts and medicine into alternative therapies for pain management.





The TTU Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock. Gallery hours are Friday, April 7 , 2017 6pm – 9pm. and by appointment through April 7, 2017.





Landmark Art exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Support for Satellite Gallery exhibitions comes from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art.







