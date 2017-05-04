Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents World War II Veterans: A Photographic Project by D. Clarke Evans, the seventh exhibition in the 2016 – 2017 SRO Photo Gallery Exhibition Series. World War II Veterans: A Photographic Project will be on view March 29th – April 23rd, 2017. The exhibition is free and open to the public.





For World War II Veterans: A Photographic Project, Evans interviews and photographically documents members of the disappearing generation of Americans who served in World War II. Each individual is photographed in a contemporary setting, as civilians, decades removed from their World War II service. The series is an homage to the generation and veterans of World War II in which “each portrait contains a glimpse of war, a reason for joining, and reveal of life today.”





D. Clarke Evans holds a BA from Brooks Institute School of Photographic Arts (Santa Barbara, CA) and an MA in Museum Science from Texas Tech University (Lubbock, TX). He has been the official team photographer of the San Antonio Spurs for 30 years. Evans exhibits nationally and his work is included in the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston as well as numerous private collections.





The Landmark Arts SRO Photo Gallery is located in the Sub-basement of the Texas Tech School of Art Building. The Art Building is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th Street and Flint Ave). Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. On weekdays, paid parking is available on the fourth floor of the Flint Avenue parking facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free. Email srophotogallery.art@ttu.edu or visit www.srophotogallery.org for more information.





Exhibitions and speaker programs at Landmark Arts and the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation. Additional support comes from cultural activities fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







