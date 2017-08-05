Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences is at the forefront of the scientific understanding of Nutrition, Obesity and Healthy Weight Management globally. We want to share our knowledge with you!

Join us May 8, 2017 for Nutrition and Weight Management Day 2017, an exciting evening (3 pm – 8:30 pm) of information, conversation and discovery that provides the latest scientific knowledge of how you can make changes to improve the health of you and your family!

The evening also includes a delicious meal followed by an original play (Worth the Weight) presented by the Texas Tech University School of Theatre and Dance, that addresses the everyday struggles people face in managing their weight.

Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/ns/nutrition_weight_management/ for more information, to view the preliminary program, and to register.

Act now! Seating is limited and registration closes May 1, 2017.