In Fall 2017 the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures is offering two sections of CMLL 2306 - Introduction to World Cinema. CMLL 2306 will showcase award-winning films from around the world. We will discuss what makes these films special and why they are relevant in today’s society.

Taught in English, CMLL 2306 fulfills two core requirements: 1) Language, Philosophy, and Culture 2) Multicultural

CMLL 2306 001 - CRN 37629 - TUE 3:30 – 6:20 - Foreign Language Room 105 CMLL 2306 002 - CRN 38845 - WED 02:00 – 4:50 - Foreign Language Room 105 Posted:

