Abstract: Two of the principal roles or positions or identities in the aesthetic/artistic situation are those of artist and aesthete. The former is obviously primarily a creative role, while the latter is obviously primarily an appreciative role. And these roles, as we know, are also interdependent: aesthetes would have little, or at any rate less, to appreciate without artists; while artists would have little, or at any rate less, creative motivation without appreciators, with aesthetes as the most important vanguard therein.

But what more significantly differentiates artist and aesthete? Do the basic impulses of the two tribes coincide, or are they rather in conflict? Is being an artist fully compatible with being and aesthete, or might there be a fundamental tension between those identities? Are the same talents, inclinations, and attitudes essential to being a successful artist those which generally make for a successful aesthete, or are they at some level at war with one another?

My talk will be devoted to exploring those questions, in the course of which profiles of the artist and aesthete will be offered, and to looking at some concrete cases in the hope of illuminating those questions, of figures such as Beethoven and Van Gogh, on the one hand, and figures such as Oscar Wilde and Joris-Karl Huysmans’ fictional character Des Esseintes, on the other hand. I should say, in advance, that the notion of aesthete I ultimately foreground and juxtapose to that of the artist is not the stereotypical one represented by such as Wilde or Des Esseintes, but rather something closer to the notion of an ideal appreciator of art and the aesthetic.