We are proud to bring you the 27th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament hosted by the Texas Society of Professional Engineers - South Plains Chapter. We are proud to continue our association with the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech for the 14th year!



The TSPE Board of Directors established a $25,000 scholarship endowment at Texas Tech University with the College of Engineering in 2004. The College has been awarding scholarships out of this endowment for the past seven years. We believe this shows superior stewardship of the funds raised during this event because as this endowment grows, we are able to award additional scholarships to students that have chosen the Engineering career tract at Texas Tech University.



As always all donations are tax deductible. We hope you will consider one of the following Sponsorship levels for this year's tournament:

Title Sponsor - $5000 - 2 team registrations, Tee Box Sign, Sign on Putting Green, and Driving Range, Company Name on two hole prizes, Recognition in Program, Tournament Banner, and Registration Table. Gift presented at Awards Ceremony.



1. Single Player Entry - $100 until May 3rd

2. Hole Sponsor - $350 - Tee Box Sign, Recognition in Program and on Website

3. Team Sponsor - $550 - Everything from #2 plus 1 team entry fee

4. Hole-in-One Sponsor - $800 - Everything from #2 and #3 plus Company logo on Hole-in-One Sign

5. Raffle Prize Sponsor - $1,500 - Everything from #2 and #3 plus Company logo on Raffle Prize

6. Goodie Bag Sponsor - $2,000 - Everything from #2 and #3 plus Company logo on Grab Bag Prize

7. Cap Sponsor - $3,000 - Everything from #2 and #3 plus Company logo on Tournament Caps

8. Title Sponsor - $5,000 - Everything from #2 plus 2 Team entry fees. Company logo on sign at putting green and driving range company name on 2 hole prizes, sign at registration table, tournament banner and gift at award ceremony.



Format: Four man scramble beginning at 8am on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Registration begins at 6:30am.

Cost: Individual Entry - $100 Until May 3rd. Includes golf, cart, range balls, goodie bag and lunch on the course.

Prizes: 1st & 2nd in two flights. Numerous hole, door and raffle prizes.

Deadlines: May 3rd - after this date entries will be assessed a late fee of $50 per player.



If you don't play golf come on out and see the CLUBHOUSE for the awards ceremony at about 1:30pm, have lunch and participate in the Raffle! The golf course grill has offered a lunch special for this tournament. You can call in advance at 742-4653 and they will have it ready when you arrive.



Please visit our web site, http://tspespctourney.golfreg.com, for more information and specifics on prizes and sponsors. You can even register for the tournament as well as purchase your RAFFLE tickets online!



Contact Information:

Michael L. Smith, PE

Ph: (806) 795-6827

msmith@sgseng.com

SGS Engineering, LLC

401 50th Street

Lubbock, TX 79404

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.