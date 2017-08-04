2, 3, and 4 pm, on that day, the Museum will offer VTS (Visual Teaching Strategies) in the galleries with selected pieces of art. The event will use VTS as a way of interpreting art that encourages thoughtful looking and discussion. Dr. Jill Hoffman will lead each session. Each session is totally free and it is for ages 10 and up, even adults. Visitors can participate in one, 2 or 3 sessions, no registration is required. Be prepared to stand for 15 minutes at each painting. For more information, visit: http://www.slowartday.com/ Posted:

4/7/2017



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/8/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

