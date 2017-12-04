Having nearly singlehandedly elevated the tuba to international prominence as a solo instrument that is capable of all of the virtuoso pyrotechnics of any other concert instrument, Norwegian low brass superstar Øystein Baadsvik is ready to show you just how incredible this instrument is! He is the only tuba virtuoso to have carved out a career exclusively as a soloist, rather than becoming a member of an orchestra or accepting a teaching post. His multi-faceted musical career as a soloist, chamber musician, lecturer, and recording artist has taken him all over the world.





Now he comes to Lubbock, where he’ll perform a recital with TTU School of Music collaborative pianist Nataliya Sukhina. The recital will occur on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 8:00pm in the Hemmle Recital Hall of the School of Music, and it will be free and open to the public.





His performance will feature two original works that he composed himself: his Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra and a very special piece called Ordner Seg (It’ll Be All Right). Speaking of the latter, Baadsvik says "In Trondheim, where I live, the sun is absent during large streches of the winter. One day in February I was in my kitchen cooking as the sun shone in through the window for the first time that year. Along with the sun a simple, peaceful melody appeared - like a gift, ready to be orchestrated.”





Baadsvik will also be offering a brass clinic and a tuba/euphonium master class on Tuesday, April 11 during his visit to Texas Tech. The clinic will take place at 5:00pm in the Choir Hall (Room 010) of the School of Music, and the master class will take place at 7:00pm at the Talkington Hall of The Legacy Event Center.