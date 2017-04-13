Interested in proposing a course for the 2018-2019 Core Curriculum and/or Multicultural Area? Prior to submitting your proposal, you will need to attend a Proposal Workshop. During the Workshop, you will receive training on designing your syllabus using required state and institutional language, assessment and reporting, and the proposal review process. You will also have the opportunity to dialogue with a Core and Multicultural Curriculum Steering Committee member. Please consider attending a Proposal Workshop at which the Core and/or Multicultural area you intend to submit to will be represented.

If you are unable to attend your selected session, you can access the Workshop content via live or on demand video. The link to access the video is here:

https://mediacast.ttu.edu/Mediasite/Catalog/catalogs/core-curriculum-training-workshop

Viewers who want to ask questions can click the “ask a question” button at bottom right of the player window to send a question; this will send the question directly to the moderator for the session.