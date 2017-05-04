TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Statistics this Summer!

What: PSY 2400 – Statistical Methods

When: Summer Session II (July session)

How do I sign up? 

Log onto Raiderlink and register!  
Posted:
4/5/2017

Originator:
Lindsay Greenlee

Email:
lindsay.greenlee@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


Categories