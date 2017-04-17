The Student Telecounseling Program is accepting applications from Texas Tech undergraduate students that can assist the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in recruiting freshmen and transfer students. The program consists of a group of current students that call and email prospective students. The Student Telecounseling staff is trained on sharing their experiences as a Texas Tech student and answering questions concerning the University and the Lubbock community.
Details:
-Staff is required to work 12-20 hours a week
-Program operates on Sundays 11-3 & 3-7 p.m and Monday-Thursday 5-9 p.m.
-Set your own schedule
-Off most holidays
-Gain valuable experience
-Work Study preferred
***Applications Due April 28th!
If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Student Telecounseling Program, please visit the following page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php