The Beauty of Writing Workshop Series



The TECHniques Center, a program of Student Disability Services which provides individualized support to students who learn differently, is hosting a special two-part writing workshop for anyone on campus (student, faculty, or staff) interested in learning more about writing for enjoyment.



For many people – especially those who have been diagnosed with learning differences or challenges – writing may be a painful process and something that they think they aren’t any “good” at. This workshop will explore this untruth and help attendees learn how to look at their writing differently and create "passion projects,” which can evolve into tools for interacting with the world, processing through problems, and learning about the self. Everyone is invited to attend.



The workshops will be held in the TECHniques Center in 242 West Hall on the following dates. Although the workshop builds in Part 2, attendees are welcome to attend one or both days.



Part 1: Friday, April 14 (2:00 – 3:30 p.m.)

Topics that will be covered include: Why write at all? Writing and vulnerability. Writing alone: the power of journaling. Writing for other’s eyes: anything can be a story.



Part 2: Friday, April 28 (2:00 – 3:30 p.m.)

Topics that will be covered include: Overview of Part 1. Writing as art: the Tibetan sand mandala. Writing as adventure: through the wilderness. Writing to share (or not).



All attendees will receive a list of prompts they can use on their own and a reference list of books and other resources the presenters have found inspire their own writing.



If you’d like to attend, please RSVP to brandi.schreiber@ttu.edu.