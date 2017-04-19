The Remnant Trust, Inc. Presents The Remnant Trust Annual Lecture on Liberty & Dignity entitled, “An Anti-Axial Age: Late Antiquity’s Enduring Legacy of Repression” by Dr. Stephen H. Balch

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm (reception to follow 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm with refreshments and snacks)

Location: Texas Tech University Library, Room 309

Free Lecture and Open to the Public

Parking: R03V on the Southside of the Library

In his 1949 book “The Origin and Goal of History”, the German-Swiss savant Karl Jaspers developed the concept of “The Axial Age”, a period of unusual intellectual exuberance and creativity that fell between the eighth and third centuries BC. During this period seminal figures such as Socrates, the Hebrew prophets, Zoroaster, the Buddha, and Confucius provided new insights into the human condition that laid the foundations for enduring civilizations. Jaspers believed it a turning point in the liberation of the mind.

Dr. Balch’s lecture will contend that there was an aftermath that, to a significant extent, reversed the Axial Age’s emancipatory spin. Between the third century and seventh centuries AD, some of the ideas whose birth that earlier era had witnessed were reconfigured by three adjacent empires into a formula for repression, providing novel, transcendental justifications for regimenting thought and promoting boundless conquest. This formula, which now has assumed both religious and secular forms, continues to shape human belief in often dangerous ways. It provided the ideological backbone for the bloody history of the twentieth century and has become the stuff of the most shocking headlines of the twenty-first.

For more details, please contact us by phone at 806.742.0375 or by email at info@theremnanttrust.com

Sponsored by: The Remnant Trust, Inc. and Texas Tech University