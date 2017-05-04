The objectives of this course are to provide students with the basic understanding

of the principles of range management. The course will cover: (1) the importance of range

management, (2) range plant physiology,(3) tolerance/avoidance of herbivores, (4) succession and how

plant communities evolve over time, (5) important management issues i.e. determining stocking rate,

and grazing management, (6) food and habitat selection by herbivores and 7) range animal nutrition

and production. Basic range land improvement will be taught including prescribed fire, herbicidal and

mechanical techniques, and rangeland seeding. We will study the positive and negative effects of

grazing and practices that help insure the sustainability of a rangeland ecosystem.