The objectives of this course are to provide students with the basic understanding
of the principles of range management. The course will cover: (1) the importance of range
management, (2) range plant physiology,(3) tolerance/avoidance of herbivores, (4) succession and how
plant communities evolve over time, (5) important management issues i.e. determining stocking rate,
and grazing management, (6) food and habitat selection by herbivores and 7) range animal nutrition
and production. Basic range land improvement will be taught including prescribed fire, herbicidal and
mechanical techniques, and rangeland seeding. We will study the positive and negative effects of
grazing and practices that help insure the sustainability of a rangeland ecosystem.