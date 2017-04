Need help Registering???

Registration Fair April 6, 2017-April 26, 2017

Two Locations:

1. Just outside of Holden Hall 79 from 3:00-5:00 OR 2. Rawls College of Business room Northwest 112 from 2:00-5:00

All majors, all colleges are welcome!

(Please make sure all holds are removed.) Posted:

4/17/2017



Originator:

Michelle Kiser



Email:

michelle.kiser@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/6/2017



Location:

Holden Hall 79 and Rawls College of Business Northwest 112



