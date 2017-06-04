Thursday 4/6/17 from 7 am - 1 pm and Monday 4/10/17 from 7 am - 5 pm part of Hartford road will be blocked off by the Central Heating & Cooling Plant. There will be a big crane in the road working on the cooling towers at the Central Heating & Cooling Plant.



During this time frame there will be NO thru traffic on Hartford and there will be no access to the Southeast Parking lot of the University Greenhouse.