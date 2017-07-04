This event is part of Eco Week at Texas Tech University, a weeklong series of events whose purpose is to raise awareness about being “green” in Lubbock. This event is an opportunity for students to get creative with designs and to showcase their skills while performing a community service. The Trashion Show is one of the many events that are part of Eco week, leading up to Arbor Day.

Rules and Guidelines:

There is no theme by which to abide by in the design of the outfit. There are, however, a few rules regarding modesty and presentation that we would like to address.

- An outfit must use some type of recyclable or unconventional material

- All models must be modestly covered

- No outfit may have offensive gestures, images, or foul language displayed

- All designs must be completed by the day of the Final Fitting

- All models must be present at the Final Fitting

- All designs will be approved by Fashion Board at the Final Fitting

You may create a top only, bottom, only, or an entire outfit out of the recyclable or unconventional material, however this will be a judged event and there will be a winner. Each designer is encouraged to either model their own design or find a friend to model, however, if you are unable to find a model Fashion Board will assist in finding one.

Important Dates:

April 12th -Applications Due

April 25th - Final Fitting