Elissa Washuta is a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the author of two books, Starvation Mode and My Body is a Book of Rules, named a finalist for the Washington State Book Award. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Chronicle of Higher Education, Buzzfeed, and elsewhere. She has received fellowships and awards from the Artist Trust, 4Culture, Potlatch Fund, and Hugo House. She holds an MFA from the University of Washington and currently serves as the undergraduate advisor for the Department of Indian Studies at the University of Washington and as a nonfiction faculty member in the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. In the fall of 2017, she will join the creative writing faculty at the Ohio State University.