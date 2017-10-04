The Communication Training Center (CTC) at Texas Tech University held special presentations in collaboration with the Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC) featuring Michael Filas on March 2 and Martin Springborg on March 8.

The TLPDC and the CTC co-sponsored an interactive session presented by Martin Springborg titled, “The Strength of the Image: Using Visual Elements in Presentations” on Wednesday, March 8. Teaching members from various disciplines joined the session held at CoMC for a hands-on workshop. The event was well attended with standing room only.

Additionally, the week prior the CTC and the TLPDC provided facility space for a guest lecture by Michael Filas.

