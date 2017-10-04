delivering marketing materials to our dining locations

laminating and cutting signage and posters

supporting promotional events

assisting with recruiting events where you will be answering parents and students' questions about Dining Plans

taking pictures of our dining locations and various departmental events

Our goal at Texas Tech University Hospitality Services is to promote your educational needs by creating a supportive environment, through our 21 dining locations, that allows you to receive the full benefit of the university and to accomplish your own personal goals. We are "dedicated to your success!"Our Marketing area is looking for an outgoing, energetic, self-motivated student to assist with the following tasks:

Requirements include:



must be 18 years or older who has had their valid driver's license for a minimum of two years and a clean driving record.

must be able to lift 25 pounds

must be proficient in Microsoft Office software

Ideal candidates are those who are outgoing, organized, and self-motivated with photography skills.

As a Marketing SA, you can work any time Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm, but only a maximum of 20 hours/week due to university policy. Starting pay is $7.75/hour with a training raise of $0.25.



Benefits include: unlimited fountain drinks while working, discounted meals when on break, holidays off, and a fun, professional atmosphere.

To apply, please visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php to download an application. Applications can be emailed to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or submitted in person to Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex.

Questions? Please email Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu.

