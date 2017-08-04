TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Help Texas Tech Athletics welcome Fearless Dream Kids
 Help Texas Tech Athletics welcome Fearless Dream Kids from Make-A-Wish Lubbock to the Football Spring Scrimmage this Saturday. Incredible opportunity to bring the Texas Tech community together to support and make two kids' dreams come true! Contact Bridget O'Connell, Planner for Texas Tech Athletics, bridget.oconnell@ttu.edu or 806-834-0995. Meet by the Student Entrance at 6:30 PM. The kids will arrive at 6:45 PM. Then enjoy the Lubbock Spring Scrimmage and all the post scrimmage events.
