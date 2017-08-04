|
Help Texas Tech Athletics welcome Fearless Dream Kids from Make-A-Wish Lubbock to the Football Spring Scrimmage this Saturday. Incredible opportunity to bring the Texas Tech community together to support and make two kids' dreams come true! Contact Bridget O'Connell, Planner for Texas Tech Athletics, bridget.oconnell@ttu.edu or 806-834-0995. Meet by the Student Entrance at 6:30 PM. The kids will arrive at 6:45 PM. Then enjoy the Lubbock Spring Scrimmage and all the post scrimmage events.
|Posted:
4/7/2017
Originator:
Bridget OConnell
Email:
bridget.oconnell@ttu.edu
Department:
Athletic Director
Event Information
Time: 6:45 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/8/2017
Location:
Outside of the Student Gate by jones AT&T Stadium
