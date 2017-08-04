Help Texas Tech Athletics welcome Fearless Dream Kids from Make-A-Wish Lubbock to the Football Spring Scrimmage this Saturday. Incredible opportunity to bring the Texas Tech community together to support and make two kids' dreams come true! Contact Bridget O'Connell, Planner for Texas Tech Athletics, bridget.oconnell@ttu.edu or 806-834-0995. Meet by the Student Entrance at 6:30 PM. The kids will arrive at 6:45 PM. Then enjoy the Lubbock Spring Scrimmage and all the post scrimmage events.

4/7/2017



Bridget OConnell



bridget.oconnell@ttu.edu



Athletic Director



Time: 6:45 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/8/2017



Outside of the Student Gate by jones AT&T Stadium



Athletics

