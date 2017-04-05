The Bucy Lecture is a public lecture given by a highly distinguished scientist, organized every year by the Texas Tech Physics and Astronomy Department.



This year Prof. Naomi Halas, Rice University, will discuss a recent discovery of how illuminating a solution of broadly absorbing nanoparticles dispersed in water results in vapor generation without the requirement of heating the fluid volume. Light-generated steam has direct applications in solar energy harvesting, where the goal is to produce steam that can be used in a variety of off-grid applications, well-suited to needs in both the developed and the developing world.



Naomi Halas is the Stanley C. Moore Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, and founding director of the Laboratory for Nanophotonics at Rice University. She is the Director of the Smalley-Curl Institute. Halas is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is a recipient of the American Physical Society Frank Isakson Prize for Optical Effects in Solids, the Willis E. Lamb Award, and the Wood Prize of the Optical Society of America. She is a Fellow of OSA, APS, SPIE, IEEE, MRS, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the National Academy of Inventors.