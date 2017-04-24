The Department of Psychological Sciences will hold a Diversity in Art Fair and Contest. The goal of this fair is to illustrate diversity at TTU through artwork that celebrates Hispanic culture and/or other vital under-represtented cultures at TTU.



The fair will be held at 12:45-1:45 PM on Monday April 24th in PSY 301. Light refreshments will be provided. The fair is open to everyone in the TTU community. In addition, we are seeking art contributions from students in the Texas Tech community for the contest.



The top four art pieces will receive visa gift cards loaded with $350 (first), $250 (second), $150 (third), and $100 (fourth). Entries for the contest are limited and will be on a first come basis. All entries must submit an intention to compete no later than Monday April 17th to ensure space. Art work must be completed and brought to the art fair on Friday April 21st in order to compete.



Professional framing of winning art will be paid for and arranged by the Department of Psychological Sciences prior to permanent display. Accepting an award will be contingent upon donation of the presented artwork to hang for permanent public display in the Psychological Sciences building and the recipient's eligibility to receive compensation within the US. Any taxes from accepting the awards will be paid by the recipient.



For info please contact Serena Mangano at serena.mangano@ttu.edu