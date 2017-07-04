All denominations of faith are welcome to join on The Way of the Cross as we remember and reflect on Jesus' journey to Calvary. We will meet around 4:45PM at the pond in Urbanovsky Park to pass out booklets and inform everyone of our path. The plan is to begin about 5PM and make our way through campus ending at St. Elizabeth's University Parish. If you are unable to join us at the beginning we hope to be in the Free Speech Area around 5:45PM and you are welcome to join us there. Following the conclusion there will be a FREE Lenten meal that all are welcome to attend. We hope to see you there!

4/6/2017



Kathleen Dawson



Email: kathleen.dawson@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 4:45 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2017



Location: Pond at Urbanovsky Park, Texas Tech University, Flint Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409



